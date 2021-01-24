Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $56.25 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $80.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.56.

In other news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Siewert acquired 2,000 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

