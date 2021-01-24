Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 162 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 162 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.38.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $258.75 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 94.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

