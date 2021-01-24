Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evergy by 95.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Evergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $53.80 on Friday. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.16. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.22.

In related news, SVP Charles A. Caisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.94, for a total transaction of $57,940.00. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

