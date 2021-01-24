Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Codiak BioSciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on development of exosome-based therapeutics for spanning oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular disease and infectious disease. Codiak BioSciences Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a report on Sunday, November 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Codiak BioSciences in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Codiak BioSciences from $19.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of Codiak BioSciences stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44. Codiak BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $37.85.

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.94) by ($8.89). The firm had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Codiak BioSciences will post -6.3 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Codiak BioSciences stock. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codiak BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDAK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Codiak BioSciences, Inc is harnessing exosomesÂnatural intercellular messengersÂto pioneer a new class of biologic medicines, exosome therapeutics. It develops the engEx Platform, versatile exosome engineering and manufacturing platform, to expand upon the innate properties of exosomes to design novel exosome therapeutics.

