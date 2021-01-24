Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Lifted to “Outperform” at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a sell rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 391,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,194,000 after acquiring an additional 171,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.