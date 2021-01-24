CoinFi Price Tops $0.0009 (COFI)

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. CoinFi has a market cap of $184,310.85 and approximately $18,287.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CoinFi has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00076229 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $251.47 or 0.00785685 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00053527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006068 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.39 or 0.04506568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00017765 BTC.

About CoinFi

CoinFi (COFI) is a token. It launched on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com. The official message board for CoinFi is medium.com/coinfi. CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinFi Token Trading

CoinFi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoinFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

