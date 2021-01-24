Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,060,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,752,328 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,463,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,935,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,764,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,965,000 after buying an additional 462,211 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 710,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after buying an additional 453,363 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,373,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,978,000 after buying an additional 331,299 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total value of $476,285.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,439,354.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 261,885 shares of company stock valued at $22,254,529. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CL opened at $78.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.46.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

