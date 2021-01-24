Colliers Securities Boosts Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Price Target to $49.00

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) had its target price lifted by Colliers Securities from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMCO. Sidoti lifted their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Columbus McKinnon from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.33.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Shares of CMCO opened at $43.29 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.63. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $19.20 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.30, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $157.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 6,193 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.44, for a total value of $238,058.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,854 shares of company stock valued at $710,472. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 102.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 4.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 6.2% in the third quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.