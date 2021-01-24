Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $85.52

Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $85.52 and traded as high as $92.29. Columbia Sportswear shares last traded at $92.26, with a volume of 169,246 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.52.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sarah Bany sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $25,377,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,154,136 shares in the company, valued at $88,753,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $349,236.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,046 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 713,998 shares of company stock worth $57,500,004 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

