Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.40 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Comerica in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CMA. Raymond James lifted their price target on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Comerica from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Compass Point cut Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $62.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.67. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 454,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,386,000 after acquiring an additional 54,312 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 201.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 38,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 18,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.83%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

