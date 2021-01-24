Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) (ETR:CBK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.34 ($6.28).

Several research firms have recently commented on CBK. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.60 ($5.41) price objective on shares of Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of CBK traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €5.80 ($6.83). 5,602,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank AG has a one year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a one year high of €6.83 ($8.04). The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.42 and a 200 day moving average of €4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46.

About Commerzbank AG (CBK.F)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

