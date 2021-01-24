Comparing Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) & Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Epsilon Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $15.21 billion 0.48 $1.65 billion $0.28 21.00 Epsilon Energy $26.69 million 3.30 $8.70 million N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Epsilon Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.12, indicating that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Epsilon Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy -14.15% -12.48% -6.55% Epsilon Energy 5.87% 2.02% 1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.7% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.9% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Cenovus Energy and Epsilon Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 1 7 7 0 2.40 Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $8.06, indicating a potential upside of 37.04%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Epsilon Energy.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Oil Sands, Deep Basin, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. Its bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development. The Deep Basin segment holds assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas of British Columbia and Alberta, as well as various interests in natural gas processing facilities. The Refining and Marketing segment transports, sells, and refines crude oil into petroleum and chemical products. This segment owns a 50% ownership in Wood River and Borger refineries located in the United States; and owns and operates a crude-by-rail terminal in Alberta. Cenovus Energy Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 124,161 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 116,053 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

