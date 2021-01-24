Comparing Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) & FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP)

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

42.9% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.7% of Epsilon Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Epsilon Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epsilon Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Epsilon Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epsilon Energy 5.87% 2.02% 1.59% FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Epsilon Energy and FieldPoint Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epsilon Energy $26.69 million 3.30 $8.70 million N/A N/A FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.05 -$3.26 million N/A N/A

Epsilon Energy has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Volatility & Risk

Epsilon Energy has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 2.98, suggesting that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Epsilon Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of oil and gas reserves in the United States. It operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale comprising 4,130 net acres located in the Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and Anadarko basin comprising 8,594 net acres located in the Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2019, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 124,161 million cubic feet of natural gas reserves and 116,053 barrels of oil and other liquids. Epsilon Energy Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About FieldPoint Petroleum

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.