Comparing ProTek Capital (OTCMKTS:PRPM) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

ProTek Capital (OTCMKTS:PRPM) and Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

ProTek Capital has a beta of 9.12, suggesting that its share price is 812% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progress Software has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProTek Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of Progress Software shares are held by institutional investors. 32.5% of ProTek Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Progress Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProTek Capital and Progress Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProTek Capital N/A N/A N/A Progress Software 13.12% 33.98% 12.95%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProTek Capital and Progress Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProTek Capital N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Progress Software $413.30 million 4.58 $26.40 million $2.68 15.66

Progress Software has higher revenue and earnings than ProTek Capital.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProTek Capital and Progress Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProTek Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Progress Software 0 0 2 0 3.00

Progress Software has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.75%. Given Progress Software’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Progress Software is more favorable than ProTek Capital.

Summary

Progress Software beats ProTek Capital on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProTek Capital

ProTek Capital, Inc. focuses on investing or acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets. It has strategic partnership with Vortex Waterpipes. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT. The Data Connectivity and Integration segment provides Progress DataDirect Connect software, which offers data connectivity using industry-standard interfaces to connect applications running on various platforms; and Progress DataDirect Hybrid Data Pipeline, a data access service that provides cloud and on-premises data sources for hybrid cloud applications, such as CRM, data management platforms, and hosted analytics. The Application Development and Deployment segment offers Developer Tools, a set of components for user interface development; and Sitefinity, a Web content management and customer analytics platform. The company also provides project management, implementation, custom development, programming, and other services, as well as services to Web-enable applications; and training services. It sells its products to end users, application partners, original equipment manufacturers, and system integrators. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Progress Software Corporation was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

