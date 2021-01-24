Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CPSI. TheStreet raised Computer Programs and Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Computer Programs and Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.22.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 1 year low of $16.93 and a 1 year high of $35.78. The firm has a market cap of $445.95 million, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP James B. Britain sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $43,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,661. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $26,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,064,476 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPSI. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 337,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 91,326 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 84,161 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,398,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $881,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 135,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

