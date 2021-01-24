Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) rose 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.95 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 256,505 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 321,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.49.

BBCP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping from $6.75 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Concrete Pumping presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $343.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.24.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Concrete Pumping had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $79.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.85 million. Analysts expect that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 716,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 163,836 shares during the period. Osmium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Concrete Pumping during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 39,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

