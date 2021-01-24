Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR)’s share price rose 8.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.38 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 375,437 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 106,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.74 million. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

