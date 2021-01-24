Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 89,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $226.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.46. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.28 and a 1-year high of $240.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.20%.

In other news, Director Judy Schmeling sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.51, for a total value of $1,163,597.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,358.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STZ. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

