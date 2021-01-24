Contrasting Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) & Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD)

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) and Vasamed (OTCMKTS:VSMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Neovasc has a beta of 2.58, indicating that its stock price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vasamed has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of Neovasc shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Vasamed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Neovasc and Vasamed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Neovasc 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vasamed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Neovasc presently has a consensus target price of $3.33, indicating a potential upside of 156.41%. Given Neovasc’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Neovasc is more favorable than Vasamed.

Profitability

This table compares Neovasc and Vasamed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neovasc -1,823.10% N/A -239.38% Vasamed N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Neovasc and Vasamed’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neovasc $2.09 million 17.99 -$35.13 million ($5.05) -0.26 Vasamed N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vasamed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neovasc.

Summary

Neovasc beats Vasamed on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc., a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company was formerly known as Medical Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Neovasc Inc. in July 2008. Neovasc Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

About Vasamed

Vasamed Incorporated designs, licenses, manufactures, and distributes products, software, and services for assessing and managing hemodynamic health in the United States. It offers SensiLase PAD-IQ, which supports skin perfusion pressure, pulse volume recording, and ankle brachial index calculation for Doppler-obtained pressures; and Wound Imaging & SmartDraw wound measurement systems. The company also provides PAD-IQ Studycast that provides rapid transmission of diagnostic tests to vascular specialist for interpretation of results and medically indicated therapeutic intervention; and custom carrying case to secure and protect the PAD-IQ system. It serves clinicians and patients. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

