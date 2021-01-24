Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. provides aircraft transportation services. The company offers general cargo shipments, priority shipments of live animals, fresh food and flowers, medicines and perishable foods, express shipments and transportation of human remains after the loss of a loved one. Controladora Vuela Compania de Aviacion, S.A.B. de C.V. is based in Santa Fe, Mexico. “

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.65.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.66. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a positive return on equity of 90.78% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 92.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $243,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter worth $78,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (VLRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.