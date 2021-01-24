Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Decreased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,011 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Copart by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 486.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $114.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.55. The company has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

