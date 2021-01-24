Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) shares were down 10.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 12,920,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 10,717,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CRBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Corbus Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a market cap of $177.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.14.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 485.45% and a negative net margin of 2,208.06%. The company had revenue of $1.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 million. Equities research analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 53,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $75,054.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,508. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean F. Moran sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $153,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 403,220 shares in the company, valued at $705,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,033 shares of company stock worth $276,917. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

