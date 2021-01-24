Cormark Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at Cormark upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.01 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.04). Cormark also issued estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.10 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$2.60 to C$3.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.98.

CS stock opened at C$2.82 on Friday. Capstone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$2.95. The company has a market cap of C$1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -705.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.63.

Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) (TSE:CS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The mining company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$173.96 million for the quarter.

In other Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) news, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe sold 417,439 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$855,749.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 887,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,819,561.55. Also, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 2,450,000 shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (CS.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.05, for a total transaction of C$5,022,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,965,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,078,696.90. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,023,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,597.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

