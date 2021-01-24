Coty (NYSE:COTY) Shares Down 8.1%

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price was down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 30,957,010 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 221% from the average daily volume of 9,643,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.89.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bayern Anna Von bought 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.21 per share, with a total value of $158,620.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coty by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Coty by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,212 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,762,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

