Cowen Increases J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $145.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on JBHT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an overweight rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $147.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $146.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $156.74.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

