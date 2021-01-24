Cowen Increases YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $81.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on YETI. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on YETI from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YETI has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $70.21 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. YETI has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.86 million. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.98, for a total transaction of $563,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $1,466,725.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 290,938 shares of company stock valued at $17,778,377. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,886 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,989,000 after purchasing an additional 772,945 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,312,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,804,000 after purchasing an additional 365,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in YETI by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,212,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,249,000 after purchasing an additional 68,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,546,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,099,000 after purchasing an additional 222,070 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

