Credit Suisse Group Increases NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Price Target to $86.00

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $71.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $60.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy Partners has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $84.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The solar energy provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 833 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

