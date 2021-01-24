Critical Contrast: ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) vs. Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC)

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) and Mountain Crest Acquisition (NASDAQ:MCAC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZAGG and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZAGG $521.92 million 0.24 $13.92 million $0.85 4.99 Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ZAGG has higher revenue and earnings than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of ZAGG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Mountain Crest Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of ZAGG shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ZAGG and Mountain Crest Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZAGG 0 2 1 0 2.33 Mountain Crest Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

ZAGG presently has a consensus target price of $6.10, suggesting a potential upside of 43.87%. Given ZAGG’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe ZAGG is more favorable than Mountain Crest Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares ZAGG and Mountain Crest Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZAGG -8.96% 11.51% 4.31% Mountain Crest Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

ZAGG beats Mountain Crest Acquisition on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands. It sells its products through indirect channels, including big box retailers, wireless retailers, domestic and international distributors, independent Apple retailers, university bookstores, and small independently owned consumer electronics stores, as well as directly to retailers or through distributors; and directly to consumers on its Website at ZAGG.com. The company also sells its products to franchisees that operate cellphone repair locations, kiosks, and ZAGG-branded stores in shopping malls and retail centers. ZAGG Inc is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Company Profile

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as a pleasure and leisure company. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

