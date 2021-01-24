Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Croghan Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHBH) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.80.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHBH)

Croghan Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, IRAs, time deposit accounts, and health savings account.

