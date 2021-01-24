Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $410,000 Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,480 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EME. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,536,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,605,000 after buying an additional 267,572 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 144,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 219,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,668,000. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $101.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.18.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.48. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

EME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EMCOR Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 14,224 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $1,209,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

