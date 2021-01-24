Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $469,000 Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 599,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,282,000 after buying an additional 20,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 391,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 35,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -95.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $20.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.40. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

