Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,174,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,000,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESNT opened at $45.81 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $52.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. Essent Group had a net margin of 46.59% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $243.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $238,142.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,053,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $230,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,743,979.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,309,743. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESNT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

