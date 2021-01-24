Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 617.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.69.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.48). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Truist downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.90.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

