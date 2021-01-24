Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,140 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Tapestry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

NYSE:TPR opened at $34.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.70. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $35.45.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

