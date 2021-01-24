Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 2,340 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 64.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 449.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

TDY opened at $389.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $383.14 and its 200 day moving average is $342.22. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $195.34 and a 12-month high of $398.68.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.33.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

