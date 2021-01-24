Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Providence Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in The Providence Service by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Providence Service in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Shares of The Providence Service stock opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,822.70 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.50. The Providence Service Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $156.30.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.98 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

