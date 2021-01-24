Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,679 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 77,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $7,426,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. 140166 cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Skechers U.S.A. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

SKX stock opened at $36.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day moving average is $32.47. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

