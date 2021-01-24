Cryptocean Trading Down 5.9% This Week (CRON)

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Cryptocean has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $789.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00002471 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00077683 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.26 or 0.00827480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00054734 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,484.09 or 0.04544044 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00016429 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00017783 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,109 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,011 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.