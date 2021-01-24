Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.56 Million

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $499.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for $0.0813 or 0.00000247 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Cryptopay has traded 16.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00076953 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $275.13 or 0.00836234 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00054562 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,498.33 or 0.04554118 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00016158 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017996 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,374,191 tokens. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

