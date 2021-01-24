CSFB Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Price Target to $4.00

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price reduced by CSFB from $4.25 to $4.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut IAMGOLD from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded IAMGOLD to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.10.

Shares of IAG stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $5.35.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $335.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.16 million. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%. IAMGOLD’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,586,756 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,832 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in IAMGOLD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in IAMGOLD by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 66,447 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

