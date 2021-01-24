CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $92.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CSX. Benchmark raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CSX from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.04.

CSX opened at $87.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $67.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 52-week low of $46.81 and a 52-week high of $97.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.77.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total value of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,130,989.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

