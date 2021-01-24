Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 12,933 Shares of Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $198,780.21. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 59 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $896.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55.

On Monday, January 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 532 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $8,113.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $64,113.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $51,968.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $54,704.79.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,887 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $117,831.78.

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 million. Legacy Housing had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 19.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LEGH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 496,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after buying an additional 86,668 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 100,382 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 11.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,772 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.3% in the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 174,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.