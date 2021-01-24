CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Down to $17.12

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $15.52. CVR Partners shares last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 20 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $177.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.14.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.60. CVR Partners had a negative return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The firm had revenue of $79.48 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Pytosh purchased 100,000 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,796.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVR Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,455,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.31% of CVR Partners worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

CVR Partners Company Profile (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

