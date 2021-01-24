Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $211,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 263 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 72,489.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,233,288 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224,701 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,786,933,000 after acquiring an additional 445,756 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 101.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 200,240 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 92.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 267,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,836,000 after buying an additional 128,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,194,000. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTD shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $440.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $450.00 to $730.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $510.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $597.37.

TTD stock opened at $812.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $856.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $630.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.41, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.30 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 186 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.43, for a total transaction of $140,137.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,725.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $792.27, for a total value of $1,305,660.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,801,578.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,501 shares of company stock worth $35,576,050. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various advertising formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

