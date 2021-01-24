Cypress Wealth Services LLC Invests $242,000 in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,550 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 31.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 9,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 60,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 46,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies by 20.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 310,408 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after buying an additional 52,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total transaction of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TJX opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.60 and a 200-day moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $70.96.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th.

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

