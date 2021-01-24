Cypress Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter.

IJS stock opened at $89.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.26. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $90.51.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

