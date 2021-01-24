Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.
Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $9.58 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.
Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.
Cytosorbents Company Profile
Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.
