Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Cytosorbents from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 11.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 18.0% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 17,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 528.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 3.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $9.58 on Friday. Cytosorbents has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $413.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.58.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 34.37% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors; and VetResQ device for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, pancreatitis, and other critical illnesses in animals.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.