D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4) Hits New 52-Week High at $300.00

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) (LON:D4T4)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 300 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.79), with a volume of 39343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 285 ($3.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £114.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 267.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 226.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a GBX 0.81 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

D4t4 Solutions Plc (D4T4.L) Company Profile (LON:D4T4)

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, customer data management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

