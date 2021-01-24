Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $25.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays cut shares of Dana from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America cut shares of Dana from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dana from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.33.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of Dana stock opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.60. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -429.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of Dana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.