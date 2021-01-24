DATA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.05 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 24th. DATA has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $108,447.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.18 or 0.00076755 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.42 or 0.00818326 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00053946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,497.32 or 0.04564824 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00016237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00017871 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data. The official website for DATA is data.eco. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DATA

DATA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars.

